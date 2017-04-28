Traditional Skills Centre moves to new base at Duff House

As from next month, the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre will be based at historic Duff House in Banff.

The location, history and facilities provided by Duff House combine to create an ideal environment within which to deliver the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre’s Conservation Education and Skills training courses.

Dr Marc Ellington, founder and chief executive of the centre, said: “Establishing The Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre at Duff House is a major step forward, which will enable us to further expand and substantially incrase delivery of courses.”