Tractor Run cash for causes

Money raised from this year’s Buchan Vintage Tractor Road Run has been presented to representatives of the two chosen causes.

A total of £9,200 was raised from the event that took place on Sunday, April 23.

The money raised was shared equally between the two causes with £4,600 presented both to the NHS Grampian Breast Unit Discretionary Fund and the Buchan Renal Unit.

The money was presented to Elizabeth Smyth, consultant breast surgeon from Royal Infirmary, and Linda Willows of the Buchan Renal Unit on Friday, June 9.

Over 70 tractors took part in the road run this year that started from Fetterangus before making its way through Buchan and returning to the village.

Since 2003 the road run has raised a total of £101,150 for a number of local charities across Aberdeen City and Shire.