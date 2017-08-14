Town in running for Scotland's Most Beautiful High Street

An aberdeenshire town is in the running for the title of Scotland's Most Beautiful High Street.

The new competition to find Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street has shortlisted the town of Banff and fans of the town are encouraged to vote for it to take the title.

Scotland's Towns Partnership's (STP) inaugural competition has just announced shortlisted candidates and voting is now open.

Banff is sometimes known as the “Edinburgh of the North” for its fine examples of Georgian Architecture.

Its bustling High Street, beautiful seaside location and floral blooms give it a charming character which clearly impressed the judges.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan Area Committee, Michael Roy, a resident of the town, is pleased to see its qualities acknowledged.

"Banff is a beautiful town, it’s great to see it shortlisted in this competition and I hope it will encourage others to come and see what a pretty place it is, and what its shops have to offer," he said.

“I would encourage those from and with connections to the town to vote for Banff and help gain national recognition for the efforts of local people to regenerate the town in recent years.”

The competition is a collaboration by STP, Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Sunday Herald to celebrate high streets as the “beating hearts” of our communities.

It aims to celebrate the contribution of our High Streets and recognise the efforts made to make these spaces clean, attractive, accessible, vibrant and inclusive for all to enjoy.

Vice-chair of the area committee, Andy Kille, said: “It's great to see a national competition like this celebrating Scotland’s towns and how important their High Streets are for communities. It’s even better to see Banff shortlisted, it is a fine example of the many beautiful towns and villages in the Banff

and Buchan area.”

Voting is open through the STP website until October 1. The winning town will be announced on November 21 at the Scotland's Towns Conference in Paisley.

To vote in the competition, please see: http://bit.ly/2hJZNmP