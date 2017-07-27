Town community council is reformed

Peterhead will once again be served by a Community Council.

Following a call for nominations, 17 people put their names forward for consideration at the first meeting which took place on Tuesday, July 25, at Buchan House in Peterhead.

The first meeting was very positive with new members explaining their reasons for wishing to join.

They said: "There is no point sitting back and waiting for something to happen, we need to work together to make a difference and improve Peterhead!”

All the members agreed that they wished to reinvigorate the town, build better communities and ensure that the town secures better facilities.

Aberdeenshire Council Buchan area manager Chris White said: “I am delighted that so many people have come forward to re-establish the community council for our largest town.

"It has a vital role to play in representing the views of the community to Aberdeenshire Council and other public bodies and look forward to working constructively with the community council as it develops its work."

There are still three vacancies on the Community Council and anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Maureen Stephen at the Area Manager’s office in Buchan House, call 01779 483202 or e-mail Maureen.Stephen@Aberdeenshire.gov.uk