Town Centre First launches in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council has become the first local authority in Scotland to launch a Town Centre First Framework.

This will make town centres a key consideration in all council business.

The framework includes a Town Centre Impact Assessment which officers across the council will consider ahead of submitting any report to committee. Impact assessments will enable council workers to gauge the impact budget cuts, road closures and the removal of assets and/or services have on our town centres in a more joined up way.

The Town Centre First Principle a key part of the Regeneration Action Plans for Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banff and Macduff. It is being embedded into the Economic Development Action Plan, considered by the Regeneration Strategy Group and will be a standing item in all Area Management Team meetings.

Councillor Peter Argyle, Chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee said: “We’re keen to recognise this in a more joined up way as a council and ensure the impact of our decision-making could have on town centres is considered from the get go.”