Topsoil donation to school

Pupils at Burnhaven Primary School in Peterhead are set to benefit from a brand new school garden, thanks to five tonnes of topsoil donated by property developer Muir Homes.

The topsoil will allow the school to create raised planters which will be used to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs and teach the pupils new gardening skills.

After a request from the school for help, Muir Homes, whose new Peterhead development Sovereign Gate is currently being built just off the town’s Waterside Road, arranged to transport the soil to the school.

They delivered the donated soil thanks to help from local company David Smith Contractors.

Head teacher at the school, Sharon Mellin, said: “Pupils and staff alike are absolutely delighted with the soil that was delivered to us.

“Muir Homes has been so kind and supportive of our venture in creating a green space.

“This donation will enable us to develop our Growing and Sensory Gardens.

“Pupils are excited about growing fruit and vegetables as well as some fragrant herbs and plants.

“The garden will allow us to develop new skills and learning opportunities as well as providing lots of fun.”

Commenting on the donation, Grace Brownlow, sales and marketing director at Muir Homes said: “We’ve just started building new homes in Peterhead and we believe it’s really important to give something back to the local community.

“So we’re delighted that the topsoil from Sovereign Gate could be put to such good use at Burnhaven Primary.

“We wish the school all the best with their new garden and hope the children have lots of fun using it.”