Top award for building standards team

Aberdeenshire Council’s Building Standards Team was recently recognised as being one of the top three in the country.

The team received the Award for National Building Standards Performance Excellence from the Scottish Government’s Building Standards Division (BSD).

It was presented in Aberdeen by Linda Stewart of the BSD on behalf of the Scottish Government at the 41st annual general meeting of Local Authority Building Standards Scotland (LABSS).

The body represents Scotland’s 32 councils on building standards mattrs.

The council’s building standards manager, Kenny Simpson, said: “This award is a reflection of the hard work and effort put in by all our staff over the last couple of years where a real focus on performance and customer driven service improvements has been at the heart of how we operate the service.”