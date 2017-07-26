Toon Trust Team recruiting

The Peterhead Prince’s Trust Team is on the lookout for new members.

Do you know someone aged 16-25, who is out of education, training or work?

Would they like to increase their confidence, motivation, get new skills or take on a new challenge?

If so then the The Prince’s Trust 12-week programme could be exactly what they need.

The programme is a full-time course offering a range of exciting experiences, the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and gain work placement experience.

Applications for team members is open now, with the next team in Peterhead starting on Monday, August 21.

If you know someone who would benefit from joining the team, and require more information, contact team leader Tev Warrander on 07930 605887, email kevinw@aberdeenfoyer.com, pop in past The Foyer for a chat or message the Aberdeen Foyer Facebook page.