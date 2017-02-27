Toon shoppers raise over £25k for charity

The Morrisons ‘Raise a Smile’ partnership with healthcare charity Sue Ryder has come to an end and over £25,000 was raised at the Peterhead store.

The total from the Blue Toon store was £25,658.24 and the overall amount collected from stores across the UK came to an amazing £7.2 million.

This huge sum of money, a record for a Morrisons charity partnership, has helped Sue Ryder provide more incredible end of life care through the expansion of its healthcare and support services into people’s homes and local communities.

The shared vision of the partnership was that everyone should be able to receive the best possible care, in a place of their choice, at the end of their lives; with their families supported every step of the way.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of Morrisons colleagues, customers and suppliers, this vision has become a reality for thousands of people across the UK.

At Morrisons Peterhead, funds have been raised by activities including raffles, tombolas, the Morrisons Communi-Tea Party and the ‘Morrisons to the Moon’ and ‘Road to Rio’ challenges.

Peterhead Community Champion, Sheena Irvine, said: “Raising £7.2 million in just three years is a fantastic achievement and at Morrisons Peterhead we really showed out dedication to the cause by raising over £25,000 for Sue Ryder.”

Sheena added: “I’d like to thank my colleagues for all their efforts, as well as our customers who supported the partnership.

“We are incredibly proud to have been involved in a partnership that is making such a lasting difference to thousands of families across the UK.”

Across the country, Sue Ryder has provided over 250,000 extra hours of incredible care a year to patients and families thanks to the Raise a Smile partnership; and increased its team of healthcare professionals by more than 100.

The partnership has funded new Hospice at Home services, which involves taking the expert care offered within Sue Ryder hospices into people’s own homes, 24 hours a day.

Additional community nurse specialists offer practical and emotional support to patients and families in their own homes, while Sue Ryder’s therapy, bereavement support and social work teams have also increased, bringing the charity’s care to thousands more families.

Befriending services have been set up, ensuring nobody is left to face illness all alone, while Sue Ryder’s Online Community is also there to provide support and advice for people coping with loss 24 hours a day.

The Sue Ryder Online Community can be found at www.sueryder.org.support.

Sue Ryder was founded back in 1953 and provides compassionate hospice and neurological care across the UK.