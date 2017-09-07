Toon's history to be explored on new STV show

Peterhead will feature in a new series of STV's The People's History Show, which explores the tales of Scotland's past.

Fronted by presenter and journalist Sarah Mack and historian and adventurer Ashley Cowie, the series looks back in time to discover the places and people that make up Scotland's shared social history.

The new series features some of the most fascinating events, places and personalities in Scottish history, including the 16th century Massacre of Eigg, the slaying of almost the entire population of MacDonald clansmen by their enemies, the Macleods of Skye; and the battle of Langside in Glasgow.

STV2’s Angus Simpson tells the story of the U1206, a German submarine which sank eight miles off the coast of Peterhead in 1945, and historian Fergus Sutherland travels to Arran to unravel the 5000 year old mystery of the mysterious Machrie Moor stone circles.

Presenter Ashley Cowie meets historians and metal detectorists in Stirling who claim to have found the real location for the Battle of Bannockburn and viewers will learn more about Shetland’s annual Up Helly AA festival and its origin.

The new series also features a special episode exploring some of Scotland’s most influential women, including Dundee born Fanny Wright, who fought for the abolition of slavery and women's rights; Mary Somerville from Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, who played a role in the discovery of Neptune; Scottish doctor Elsie Inglis, founder of the Scottish Women's Hospital Unit; and the Duchess of Atholl, Katharine Marjory, who in 1923 became the first ever female Scottish MP.

Ashley Cowie said: “The new episodes of The People’s History Show digs really deep into Scotland’s lesser known past and we've filmed some very inspirational, awe-inspiring and emotional stories featuring the blood, sweat and tears of the people who built our nation.”

Sarah Mack added: “It has been a fantastic opportunity to work on a series that never ceases to amaze me with the weird, wonderful and sometimes gruesome history it explores.

"No matter where you live in this great country we want to encourage you to scratch the surface and take a closer look because you never know what tales and adventures you might unearth right on your doorstep."

The series will start on Monday, September 11 at 8pm and will also be available to watch on the STV Player.