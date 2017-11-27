Toon lights up for Christmas

The Peterhead community turned out in their hundreds for this year’s Christmas light switch-on event at the weekend.

Crowds packed into Drummer’s Corner on Saturday, November 25 for the event that was organised by the Light Up Peterhead group.

Peterhead switch-on 2017

The afternoon started off with the Clerkhill School Choir who sang ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’, ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘White Christmas’.

The Christmas songs continued thanks to the Buchanhaven School Choir who sang ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’.

Local group Red Brick Theatre Company also took to the stage to sing ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Let it Snow’.

As well as the singers, there were also performances from Creative Stars, Abbie and Kevin, piper Hannah Brown, the Salvation Army Band and Theatre Modo.

Peterhead switch-on 2017

Youngsters at the event were delighted to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse and they also had the opportunity to meet Santa at his Grotto.

The big slide and kiddies’ roundabout also proved to be popular with the crowds.

The Christmas tree lights were switched on at 5pm and this was followed by the lorry light parade that made its way through Peterhead.

Members of the public braved the cold to show their support by waving them on from the side of the road, while passing motorists also tooted their car horns as they passed.