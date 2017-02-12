The secret to a relaxing holiday revealed

New research released by Villa Plus, the online holiday bookers, has revealed that not listening to your child’s holiday requests at the time of booking is a sure-fire way of ruining a family holiday.

The research showed that kids from Scotland admit to either sulking (33 percent) or arguing (15 percent) with parents if they don’t get their own way while on holiday.

The research – which surveyed 1,000 British children aged 4-11 – found that 28 percent of those from Scotland said their parents don’t even ask them where they would like to go on holiday, and half (49 percent) have been snubbed when they’ve made a suggestion.

Breaking it down by region, the research found that children from the North East are most likely to sulk if they don’t get their own way on holiday (48 percent), whilst Northern Irish kids are the most easily pleased, with nearly half (41 percent) saying they were content just being on a holiday.

Despite their sullen ways, the survey did find hope, in that 83 percent of 4-11 year olds in Scotland say their favourite thing about going on holiday is ‘spending time with their family’.

Hollyoaks actress and mum of two, Stephanie Waring said: “Holidays are my favourite time of year and I look forward to planning my family’s next trip. It’s that time of year you can let loose and really relax and enjoy spending quality time with your loved ones.”

