The Man in the Blue and White Van features local landmark on the Trams

Scotland’s leading home improvements firm, CR Smith, has signed the first ever commercial partnership to sponsor the Edinburgh Trams, showcasing a campaign that features local landmarks, including the iconic Buchan Ness lighthouse at Peterhead.

The firm’s two-year deal will see Edinburgh Trams wrapped in a highly visual campaign that aims to promote a ‘Window to Scotland’ and pairs dramatic and surprising Scottish imagery that reflects not only the geographical spread of CR Smith’s customer base, but also celebrates Scotland’s soul and personality.

The first designs revealed include the white and orange striped Peterhead lighthouse paired with the cone-crowned Duke of Wellington.

The trams wrapped in the new vivid advertising are expected to be seen on multiple occasions by around 1.3M people and the company will follow the launch with a national roll-out, which includes artwork on 50 new Mercedes vans and a planned television campaign later this year.

As a long-established Scottish company, CR Smith wanted a campaign that would bring a smile to some, puzzle others but resonate with the whole of Scotland and believes that Stevenson’s Buchan Ness lighthouse does exactly that.

The firm, which has a depot in Aberdeen, now plans to develop the campaign to embrace more iconic landmarks and is looking for suggestions from its customers.

Gerard Eadie CBE, Executive Chairman of CR Smith said: “The Buchan Ness lighthouse is a fantastic image and we are delighted to feature it in our campaign. And if it helps to bring more visitors to the North East coast even better.”

He continued: “Over the past few years we have invested in our state of the art manufacturing plant, making and developing our products in Scotland for Scotland, and we have been investing in our people, through ongoing training and our own apprenticeship programme. This campaign that embraces the whole of Scotland is a natural next step for our ongoing strategy for growth.

“So far, our images take in Falkirk, Musselburgh, Dundee, the Forth and the Highlands and the plan is to continue to develop the campaign with new images from around Scotland.”

Over 5.6M people travel on the tram network each year, passing through some of the highest footfall areas of the city, including Princes Street, which has a footfall regularly topping 1.4M per month during busy summer months and December.