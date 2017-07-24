The best of the best!

Nominations for this year's Scottish Week Best of Buchan awards arrived thick and fast to the Scottish Week Committee this year.

A host of finalists gathered at the town's Palace Hotel on Friday night for the annual awards ceremony, compered by Scottish Week treasurer Graham Barron.

A delighted Billy Sangster with his award.

The sell-out event kicked-ff with a two-course meal and some fizz, and entertainment was provided to get everyone in the celebrating mood.

The night was moved from the first Saturday of Scottish Week last year to the last Friday this year and was a huge success.

The awards were held in association with Waves Radio and every nominee was a fantastic example of the good in our town.

The winners were as follows:

Sheena Irvine of Morrisons (right) with her award.

Blue Light Hero of the Year- Alan Craighead

Sporting Achievement of the Year- Magnus Dixson

Outstanding Local of the Year- Sheena Irvine

Business of the Year - Score

Musical Achievement of the Year - Billy Sangster

Volunteer of the Year - James Ritchie and Emma Bruce (Team James)

Organisation Leader of the Year- Walter Innes

Teacher of the Year- Ann- Louise Murray

Walter Innes receives his award from Buchan Queen Bonnie-Leigh Wilson.

Young Ambassadors of the Year - Just Coastin'

Best in Buchan 2017 - Phyllis Mundie.

Well done to all the winners who were very deserving of the accolade.