The best of the best!

Nominations for this year's Scottish Week Best of Buchan awards arrived thick and fast to the Scottish Week Committee this year.
A host of finalists gathered at the town's Palace Hotel on Friday night for the annual awards ceremony, compered by Scottish Week treasurer Graham Barron.
The sell-out event kicked-ff with a two-course meal and some fizz, and entertainment was provided to get everyone in the celebrating mood.
The night was moved from the first Saturday of Scottish Week last year to the last Friday this year and was a huge success.
The awards were held in association with Waves Radio and every nominee was a fantastic example of the good in our town.
The winners were as follows:
Blue Light Hero of the Year- Alan Craighead
Sporting Achievement of the Year- Magnus Dixson
Outstanding Local of the Year- Sheena Irvine
Business of the Year - Score
Musical Achievement of the Year - Billy Sangster
Volunteer of the Year - James Ritchie and Emma Bruce (Team James)
Organisation Leader of the Year- Walter Innes
Teacher of the Year- Ann- Louise Murray
Young Ambassadors of the Year - Just Coastin'
Best in Buchan 2017 - Phyllis Mundie.
Well done to all the winners who were very deserving of the accolade.
