Teddy bears picnic for Asda fundraiser

Asda Peterhead’s Community Champion Keely Long hosted a Teddy Bear’s Picnic earlier this month to kick-start the retailer’s 2017 fundraising campaign for BBC Children in Need.

Big and little kids alike, and of course their favourite teddies, were invited to Peterhead on Wednesday, August 9, to enjoy a bear-tastic time – with traditional picnic treats and fun and games including a tombola, spin and win wheel, colouring in and Pudsey-themed crafts.

Keely said: “This is Asda’s 17th year as proud supporters of BBC Children in Need. It is such a worthy cause that makes a real difference to disadvantaged children within the local community here across the UK. We invited everyone to pop down with their favourite bear and join in the fun,” she added.

Jonathan Rigby, director of commercial at BBC Children in Need said: “All donations made by Asda customers and colleagues will help make a real impact to those who need our help most. We’re delighted Asda is honouring a favourite childhood toy and paying homage to our beloved mascot.”