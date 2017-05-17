Teapots and Tiaras fundraiser success

Fraserburgh Rotary Club hosted a special ‘Teapots and Tiaras’ fundraiser at the Tufted Duck Hotel in St. Combs recently.

The event was organised by Helen Sargent, Jacqueline Geddes and Lesley Anne Ritchie, and raised money in aid of the very debilitating disease vasculitis and the Lauren Currie Twilight Foundation.

More than £3,100 was raised on the day and thanks were expressed to all those who attended, donated or gave raffle prizes. It was a great afternoon at the Tufted Duck Hotel, so much the event has been booked for next year.

Ann Bell of Fraserburgh Rotary Club said the club had been made aware of this disease by one of its Rotarians, Terry Sargent, whose daughter Jacqueline Geddes suffers from the disease.

Ann said: “As a family they work hard to raise funds for, and equally as important, to raise awareness of vasculitis and the Lauren Currie Twilight Foundation.

“The Foundation was set up 2010 by the parents of Lauren Currie, who sadly died of vasculitis, and offers patients and family support in Scotland for those with the disease.

“It’s objectives are to raise and maintain awareness with the public and GPs; to provide grants to dedicated research projects and to fund a vasculitis national helpline to advise patients and direct them to dedicated support groups or experienced medical professionals.

“We felt that using the Rotary network of clubs would be an excellent way of making people aware of this horrible disease and the Lauren Currie Twilight Foundation,” added Ann.

