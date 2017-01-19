Teams encouraged to sign up for Relay for Life Peterhead

Teams are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Relay for Life Peterhead.

The event will be held on July 1 and 2 at the town’s Lord Catto Park, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled in the last 40 years. With the valuable money we raise, the lifesaving work, and a hope for a cure, can continue!

At Peterhead Relay for Life, VIP guests are cancer survivors. They open the Relay by doing the first lap and they are then treated to a lovely reception tea.

Organisers are sincerely thankful to these inspirational survivors for their participation in the event as they highlight the success of what we are fighting for.

To register or find out more either contact Lorraine Coleman (Event Chair) e-mail – locoleman1962@gmail.com , Mobile 07928342619 or alternatively go to the website cruk.org/relay