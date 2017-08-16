Team Baby James raises a staggering £36k for charity

The efforts of the local community have helped raise more than £36,000 in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland after family and friends of a young Peterhead boy organised a series of fundraisers.

Team Baby James - set up to help baby James Ritchie of Morningside Avenue, who suffers from the disease, announced the final total last week.

As part of the fundraiser James dad, James Ritchie, joined with family friends Graeme Smith, Graham Cowie and Allan Taylor, as the Bloo Toon Loons to undertake an epic trip to compete in the Benidorm Banger event in their specially converted Thomas the Tank Engine car.

And a bike run from Udny Station to Peterhead, organised by Shelly Taylor, further added to the impressive total.

The Thomas car has since been sold following an auction on eBay, again, adding to the total.

James’ dad James, told The Buchanie: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped and contributed in any way to this fantastic total, and to the Taylor, Cowie and Smith families who were part of the Bloo Toon Loons efforts.”

Mum Emma said: “We have had fantastic support from the charity. Our support worker Sophie came to the hospital on the day James was born and has been with us ever since.”

Lynsey Hamilton, regional fundraiser Scotland with SHBS, added: “We are delighted with the total. The money raised will be spend on one-to-one support and group therapy for the families.”