Team 41 complete programme

Aberdeen Foyer’s Peterhead Prince’s Trust Team 41 held their final presentation ceremony at The Palace Hotel recently.

The evening, which was attended by over 100 family, friends and partnership agencies, was the last challenge for Team 41.

The team members delivered presentations about what they had done during their time on the programme and told the audience about their own personal journeys while also involving the audience in games and videos.

The Team’s presentation marked the end of their journeys on the Prince’s Trust Team Programme and they wish to take this opportunity to express thanks to work placement providers and organisations and local people who have supported the team during the last 12 weeks.

Over the last 12 weeks, the team members attended a 5-day outward bounds course at Active Outdoor Pursuits in Newtonmore and carried out a 3-week community project at Dales Park Primary School.

Team 41 took part in a sponsored cycle at Morrisons Peterhead and also held a Quiz Night at the Clerkhill Inn to raise funds for the community project which helped raise just over £1,000.

They money raised helped them re-decorate a container outside the front of the school to make the entrance bright and colourful.

The team also successfully completed 2-week work placements at a mix of local companies including Cocoa Ooze, McDonalds, Stepping Stones Nursery - Ellon, Crossroads Care, BT Openreach, Transition Extreme, Stella’s Voice, Tesco - Fraserburgh, Barnardos and Aberdeen Sports Village.

Prince’s Trust Team Leader, Tev Warrander, said: “Team 41 have been fantastic over the past 12 weeks, this hasn’t been an easy journey for them but they have all come together and created something excellent, they have all increased their confidence and their motivation to move into their chosen career path.”

The next team will begin on Monday, August 21.

Anyone interested in joining the team should contact Tev Warrander on 07930 605887, email kevinw@aberdeenfoyer.com or pop in past the Foyer Building on Kirk Street, Peterhead.