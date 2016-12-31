Team 40 complete their final challenge

Aberdeen Foyer’s Peterhead Prince’s Trust Team 40 held their final presentation ceremony at The Apex Church recently.

The evening, which was attended by over 80 family, friends and partnership agencies, was the last challenge for Team 40.

The Team’s presentation marked the end of their journeys on the 12-week Prince’s Trust Team Programme.

Team members attended a 5-day outward bounds course at Active Outdoor Pursuits in Newtonmore and carried out a 3-week community project at the new Pride N Joy nursery situated at the old Creel pub.

Team 40 took part in a bag pack Morrisons and also held a Quiz Night at the Clerkhill Inn for the community project which helped raise just over £850, this helped them create an inspirational playground for the nursery children to do outdoor learning.

The team also successfully completed 2-week work placements at a mix of local companies including Ellon Car Clinic, Peterhead Projects, Aberdeenshire Council – Landscaping & CLD, Crossroads Caring Fraserburgh, Matthew Morgan Enterprises Ltd and Pride N Joy Nursery.

The Team also recently completed their Team Challenge in which they had to plan and carry out a challenging experience working with others within the local community.

They had to contact all organisations involved and plan what they wanted to do at each venue.

The team decided to hold an information stall all about the Team Programme at the Mintlaw Academy careers fair, spend a day at Abbey Court Sheltered Housing where they worked with the residents and made Christmas decorations, they held a coffee morning at the new Foyer Building on Kirk Street to raise funds for the local giving tree charity and also visited local primary schools and nurseries and ran Christmas craft sessions with the children.

Prince’s Trust Team Leader, Tev Warrander, said: “The team have now finished the programme with nationally recognised qualifications.”

The next team will begin on Monday, February 20, those interested in joining should contact Tev on 07930 605887, email kevinw@aberdeenfoyer.com or pop in past the new Foyer Building on Kirk Street.