Target met to buy Benaiah

A bid to buy a women’s recovery centre in Buchan has finally reached its target, just two years after setting the challenge of raising £535,000.
Teen Challenge kicked-off the fundraising efforts back in 2015 in a bid to purchase Benaiah, near Mintlaw, a centre where women can stay with their children while recovering from addiction.
Teen Challenge manager, Gordon Cruden, took on a number of epic fundraisers in a bid to boost the coffers - European bike challenge, Hungry and Homeless, two bike rides across America and Australia and a People’s CrossWalk.
Now, following the completion of the bike trek in Oz, Gordon was delighted to announce that they had achieved the fundraising goal.
Posting on Facebook he said: “After two-and-a-half years and five challenges I’m spent.
“I can now announce we have raised £535,000 to actually buy Benaiah. I am absolutely thrilled.
“I did these challenges for three reasons - to raise awareness of hurting people, especially women caught in the trap of addiction; to Buy Benaiah and lastly, for the challenge.
“I’ve had amazing support for our campaign and its overwhelming how so many people have sacrificed to make it a success.
“Thank you from me and from all the ladies from Benaiah past, present and future and also their families.
“We ran, and with God’s help, we did it,” he added.
