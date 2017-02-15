Survivors and teams invited to join Peterhead Relay for Life

Organisers of the Peterhead Relay for Life are inviting survivors and teams to sign up for the popular annual fundraising event.

This year’s Relay for Life will be held on July 1 and 2 at Lord Catto Park in Peterhead.

The relay event celebrates cancer survivors.

Courageous survivors open the relay by leading the first lap, and then they are treated to a lovely reception tea afterwards.

They are welcome to take someone with them who has supported them on their journey.

In the evening, a Candle of Hope ceremony is held to celebrate the lives of those battling with cancer, those who have survived, and remember the loved ones that we have lost in the fight against it.

A spokesperson for the Peterhead Relay team said: “We are extremely grateful to these inspirational survivors for their participation in our event, as they highlight the success of what we are fighting for.

“If you have been inspired to take part in the Relay for Life Peterhead 2017 as a survivor, then we can’t wait to have you on board!”

Presently 20 teams have registered but organisers are hoping for more as a total of 31 took part last year.

The next team meeting of Peterhead Relay for Life will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 7.30pm at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club, Peterhead.

To register or find out more contact Lorraine Coleman by emaling locoleman1962@gmail.com, phone 07928 342619, visit cruk.org/relay or see the Peterhead Relay Facebook page.