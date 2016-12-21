Success for Gift Tree Appeal

Buchan folk have provided “stunning” support for the Peterhead and Fraserburgh Gift Tree Appeal this year, according to organisers.

Ken Duncan of local coordinators Peterhead Projects Limited, said the surge of commitment in particular in the collection of vital foodstuffs for the hamper element was the biggest and best in the appeal’s history.

With the economic downturn impacting on the initial fundraising appeal to businesses, local residents, schools and firms made it their job to start collecting from families and friends which has ensured the hampers targets have been met.

Ken said: “On behalf of all our hard-working partner agencies, our sincere thanks go to each and every one of you who have provided simply stunning support for the appeal.

“Local residents such as Claire Flett and Chloe Duncan coordinated families and friends for food items which provided tremendous donations.

“And whether it has been groups such as Peterhead Boys Club, Peterhead Firefighters or Mintlaw Gala Committee, businesses like Thistle Seafoods or schools including New Deer, Clerkhill, Meethill and Burnhaven, we were able to hit our referrals targets.

“Together with hugely-generous financial donations from a host of groups, businesses and individuals we will now be in a position to meet any shortfalls and to meet demand of those in need well into the New Year.”

It’s not only been the hamper element which has been well-supported – the gifts have been flooding in from across the North-east for this festive appeal.

“Our long-term supporters such as Peterhead’s Morrisons and Mintlaw’s Happy Plant were inundated with gifts, and the support from staff at the likes of ASCO, Shell, PX Limited, JBS Engineering has been outstanding.”