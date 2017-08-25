Street to close for sewer repair work

Scottish Water is to carry out essential sewer repairs in the coming week in Peterhead.

The work, which is being undertaken by contractors Kier, will see the closure of Chevron Crescent, at the junction with Richmond Avenue, from Monday, August 28.

Although a closure will be in place, local car access for residents will be maintained throughout the duration of the work, although there may be some restrictions on parking in the immediate area.

The work, which has been agreed in consultation with Aberdeenshire Council, is expected to last for approximately five days.

Clive Duncan from Scottish Water said: “The sewer our contractors Kier are working on is in a location that means a closure of Chevron Crescent at the junction of Richmond Avenue is unavoidable. Despite that we wanted to ensure residents could still have access locally with their cars so as to minimise any disruption as much as possible.

“A representative will be on site to offer any advice needed while the road traffic management is in place.

“Scottish Water apologises for any inconvenience while these essential repairs are carried out and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.”