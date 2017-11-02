Stoker to visit village

The great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker will visit Cruden Bay later this month.

The Aberdeenshire village is famous for being the place where Dacre Stoker’s ancestor wrote his novel ‘Dracula’.

Dacre will will give a talk, ‘Stoker on Stoker’, a multimedia presentation about his famous ancestor on Monday, November 13 at 7pm.

This will be held in the Kilmarnock Arms hotel, appropriately enough where Bram Stoker wrote the early chapters of Dracula in 1895.

It will be run in conjunction with the Port Erroll Heritage Group.

Dacre is the best-selling co-author of ‘Dracula the Un-Dead’, the official Stoker family endorsed sequel to ‘Dracula’ and he currently hosts tours to Transylvania to explore both the life and times of the historic Vlad Dracula lll and also the locations where Bram Stoker set his famous novel.