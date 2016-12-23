Staff loyalty and commitment recognised by Stagecoach

Local bus operator, Stagecoach, has presented eight members of staff with commemorative long service awards in recognition of their hard work and dedication to celebrate their careers.

These include four members of the Buchan depot team - Allister Dingwall, David Murray,Douglas Keith and Margaret Bell - each of whom have completed 20 years service.

The tradition of recognising loyal employees who have contributed to the success of Stagecoach takes place annually. Stagecoach has always maintained its dedication to enhancing the skills of employees and contributing to the local economy.

Of the eight employees presented with awards for service between 20 and 50 years, two members of staff were recognised for an impressive 50 years service. Les Clark, who works across the business and Ian Rodger from the Macduff depot were both rewarded for over five decades service.

In addition one member of staff was awarded for reaching the milestone of 35 years, Leslie Hearn from Elgin depot who joined the company in 1981.

With an impressive 245 years service between them, the eight staff were presented with individual awards for careers of over 20 years with the company.

The awards took place in Aberdeen where Managing Director of Stagecoach North Scotland Mark Whitelocks thanked all the staff for their efforts: “Our staff really are our most important asset and it is rare for a company to have so many staff who are celebrating service of over 20 years.

"All of these colleagues have enjoyed their careers with us, have some great stories to tell and this goes to show that the bus industry is a great place to work and can offer long and prosperous careers.

"The company is very fortunate and is delighted to have such dedicated and experienced staff. I would like to thank them for their commitment over the years.”