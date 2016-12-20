SSEN lights up Boddam

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have put their skills to use this festive season by helping put up the village Christmas lights in Boddam this winter.

When Boddam and District Community Council contacted SSEN for help erecting the community’s festive lights on Manse Terrace, SSEN’s Fault Team Manager Ryan Jarvis was quick to arrange installation.

Using a platform, local linesman Brian Nicol and team manager Dod Gill brought festive light to the community earlier this month.

Both Brian and Dod were able to help thanks to SSEN’s Be the Difference volunteering programme which enables employees to give up a day of their time to help local charities or communities in which they live, work and serve.

Ryan Jarvis, Fault Team Manager at SSEN said: “Colleagues across SSEN are actively encouraged to use their Be the Difference days to help local communities and charities in the towns and villages we serve.

"Every year when the festive period rolls around, Boddam and District Community Council reach out to SSEN for a helping hand with the installation of their village Christmas lights, and we’re always happy to help.”

“We live and work in the area 365 days a year, maintaining and upgrading the network to bring power to our communities. It’s great to be able to help using our specialist equipment and our kind-hearted, helpful staff to help bring some festive cheer to the Boddam community this winter.”