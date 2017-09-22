Sparkle Girls raise £5,300 for Breast Cancer Research

A fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer Research has raised more than £5,000 for the charity.

The Pink Sparkle girls were amazed at the support they received from their fundraising concert which was held in Foundation Church and Get Rhythm Music School last month.

Organiser, Wilma Bruce, told The Buchanie: “We would like to thank the Foundation Church leaders and Brian of Get Rhythm for their help with the concert.

“The final total which has been sent to Professor Heys at Aberdeen University was an amazing £5,300 and he was very grateful for the donation.

“Everyone was thrilled with the amazing talent we have in the town of Peterhead, from the pupils of Get Rhythm Music School, the teachers, and, of course, our very own Alasdair Corbett singing our finale along with the help of Gillian Park.”

Aside from the concert, a number of other fundraisers were held by the group.

The winning golf square was number 74 which was won locally, and thanks have been expresed to Trump International Golf Links for donating the prize.

Thanks were also expressed to Gary Bruce of MFV Maluka (FR 372), and the fish buyers for their support, who auctioned a box of monkfish at Fraserburgh Fishmarket, raising £1,000 for the cause.

Wilma added: “To all who donated, made, sold and served, thank you!

“This would not have been possible if it weren’t for the public who come along and support us at our events.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wilma-jackie-breast-cancer-research.