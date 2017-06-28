Six-figure funding success for CLAN Cancer Support

A north-east cancer charity has secured a six-figure funding boost from a leading UK wealth management firm which will enhance and develop support and wellbeing services for the community.

CLAN Cancer Support has received £100,000 from St. James’s Place Foundation, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, which will be used to enhance and expand the charity’s wellbeing provision for anyone affected by cancer.

The funds were awarded following a successful application and presentation to the Foundation and will allow CLAN to expand its current wellbeing support services offering, diversify complementary therapies and increase its existing therapeutic services.

The charity supports approximately 3,000 people affected by cancer each year throughout north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Shona MacAskill, Chartered Financial Planner at Gary Walker & Co. Wealth Management, a senior representative of St. James’s Place Wealth Management, advised that the Trustees of the St. James's Place Foundation approved CLAN funding application for the full amount after being impressed by the charity’s impact on the local community.

She said: “We are delighted to provide funding to CLAN Cancer Support following the charity’s successful application for £100,000 to enhance its wellbeing services in the area it serves across the north-east of Scotland, as well as Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“We have a longstanding relationship with CLAN, having previously awarded funding to the organisation in 2010. I am thrilled that we are in a position to continue this support, working with the charity again as they continue to provide vital support to anyone affected by cancer in the heart of so many communities.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN Cancer Support, added: “The award of funding from St. James’s Place Foundation is an important step in CLAN’s continued development as we continue to strive towards providing wellbeing services which fit with the needs and expectations of our clients, not just in CLAN House in Aberdeen, but throughout our community bases.

“CLAN’s wellbeing services, which we provide free of charge to anyone affected by cancer, are such a key part of many of our client’s journeys and are so highly valued by those who use them, as well as their families and friends.

“We are very proud to have secured the funding which will have a positive long-term impact on the services we can provide, and this success is an excellent reflection on our team here at CLAN who brought our services to life for those at the Foundation.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.