Singing and dancing in the Scottish Week rain

The show must go on...no matter how bad the weather!

And that’s exactly what happened on Saturday as Peterhead Scottish Week’s crowning ceremony was held under a deluge of rain.

Chloe Rigg kicked-off the stage entertainment for the afternoon.

What started off as light drizzle soon turned to a downpour, unfortunately at its worst at 2pm just as Buchan Queen Bonnie-Leigh Wilson and her princesses, Karla Innes and Patricia Strachan arrived for their official crowning by this year’s VIP guests, Patrice and McRuvie.

A few hundred people had braved the atrocious conditions and gathered under the shelter of the shopping facade and sturdy umbrellas to witness the ceremony.

Prior to the crowning, entertainment had kicked-off with Modo before Chloe Rigg, lead singer of local band Raw Stereo, took to the stage.

She was followed by seasoned entertainers Stephanie Wemyss and Gillian Park, then Catriona Molver of Coach House Entertainment.

The rain didn't deter the stilt walkers from Modo

The youngsters of Lawrence Dance Academy struggled to keep dry before their performance, before the crowning, which was appreciated by the drenched gathering. Well done to everyone who battled on despite the awful weather.