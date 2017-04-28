Sign up for popular Deeside event

CLAN Cancer Support is urging people to help raise funds by taking part in a popular walk in Royal Deeside.

The leading north-east charity’s annual Tartan Trek will take place on Saturday May 6 in the beautiful grounds of Balmoral Castle.

Now in its 8th year, the event offers two different routes, ensuring there is something for every member of the family. Last year’s event saw participants tackle new tracks and raise more than £2,500 for CLAN in the process.

The 10km Tartan Trek takes in several of Balmoral’s famous memorial cairns, offering fantastic viewpoints and scenery. The shorter 3.5km Tartan Toddle takes in the castle grounds and is suitable for pushchairs and those looking for a gentler walk.

Steph Dowling, CLAN’s Senior Fundraising Coordinator, said: “We are thrilled to be heading to the Balmoral Estate again this year for the Tartan Trek. The event really has developed a strong following, with so many of our supporters loving the opportunity to explore the paths of such an iconic part of Deeside.

“Raising more than £2,500 last year was fantastic, and the support CLAN receives through events like these plays a crucial part in ensuring CLAN can continue to provide vital cancer support services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer."

Entries are open online at www.entrycentral.com/tartantrek or registration forms are available at CLAN’s Ballater base and shop. Entry fees are £10 for the Tartan Trek and £5 for the Tartan Toddle. Under 16s are free by must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsorship forms are available on request. No dogs are allowed unfortunately due to sensitive ground nesting birds.

Registration is open from 10am on the day, with the Tartan Trek and Tartan Toddle starting at 11am.