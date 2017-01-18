Shopmobility in search of new cabin

Peterhead Shopmobility is appealing for a new portable cabin after dubbing the current one ‘old and unwelcoming’.

The portable cabin is currently located within the Maiden Street car park but despite numerous repairs and attempts to address the issues, repairs are becoming more costly each year.

Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus (DACB) has a new volunteer development worker, Riian McGarthland, and she has taken on the task for finding a replacement

She said: “There is water damage to the roof and floor and the paint is peeling back to the plywood interior walls causing damp in the interior.

“The security of the cabin is also of great concern as the doors have moved in their frame and the security grills covering the windows are rusting away. Repeated attempts to get them fixed have failed due to the unavailability of joiners.

“The rear of the project is being used as a dumping ground with scrap metal and broken bottles littering the ground. It has also been used as a toilet by members of the public.”

Riian believes that the condition of the current cabin is a deterrent to maintaining a volunteer pool at the project and would also put potential clients off.

If anyone has a cabin they no longer use that they feel may be suitable, or would like to donate towards the costs of replacing the cabin, they should contact Riian on 01771 619191 or email riian.mcgarthland@dialabus.org.uk Any help would be appreciated.