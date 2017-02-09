Shimmer and Sparkle for charity

Peterhead Shimmer and Sparkle will hold its 12th ladies lunch next month, raising funds for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Scotland.

To-date the fundraising group has raised more than £250,000 for the charity and their efforts were recognised in the recent Charity Champion Awards, where the committee picked up the Volunteer of the Year accolade.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland was also named Charity of the Year at the awards and was also named runner-up for Disabled Charity of the Year. The charity's chairperson, Dr Margo Whiteford, was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The latest fundraising lunch will take place on Saturday, March 11, at the town's Palace Hotel.

It will begin at 1pm with a champagne reception and tickets are now on sale, priced £40, which includes a two-course meal, entertainment, games and a disco.

There will be the opportunity to purchase raffles and the chance to win a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and a designer handbag.

To purchase tickets please contact Vicki on 07949909879 or email v_forman83@msn.com.