The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) has thrown its support behind Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen 2017 by signing-up once again as official sponsor for Scotland’s top fisheries event.

This will be the fifth year in a row that the SFF has sponsored Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen and their support comes at a time when the show is bigger than ever and on course to break last year’s record exhibitor attendance.

Bertie Armstrong, chief executive of the SFF said: “We are thrilled to support Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen and are delighted in the manner it has grown over recent years.

"At a time when there is considerable new investment in boat building and with the sea of opportunity of Brexit looming, there is considerable optimism in the industry. It is great that this is being reflected in the large number of exhibitor bookings.”

Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen 2017 is Scotland’s flagship fisheries show and key attractions include a strong international exhibitor base, boat and equipment displays, as well as the popular Scottish Seafood Association stand with its seafood taster sessions.

On the evening of Ma 26y, a special dance and seafood buffet will be held at the Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen, for exhibitors and invited guests, with entertainment provided by Shetland musicians.

Sharon Boyle of show organiser Mara Media said: “We are grateful to the SFF for their continuing sponsorship for the show, which provides a clear signal of the strength of support within the Scottish industry for this event.”

The expo will be held in the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre on May 26 and 27, opening hours 10am to 5pm on the 26th and 10am to 4pm on the 27th.

More information on Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen 2017, including stand bookings, at www.maramedia.ie or contact Sharon Boyle on 00353 86 840 1250, email sharon@maramedia.ie