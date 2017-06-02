Service users enjoy Tea Dance

Service users in the Peterhead area were treated to a delightful day out recently thanks to staff at Allandale House.

Staff at the care home organised a Tea Dance at the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre and extended an invitiation to local groups in the area.

The event was held on Thursday, May 25 and groups attended from Allandale, Alzheimer Scotland, Kingscliff and CPN. Those that attended enjoyed tea, fine pieces and music from Andy Coutts.

Staff at Allandale are thanked for their help and for hosting the event.