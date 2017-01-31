Seeking Blue Toon family relatives

An Australian woman is desperately trying to fill a void in her family tree.

Isabelle J. Thompson wrote to The Buchanie this week asking if readers could help her find some of the missing links in her bid to complete her family tree.

Isabelle says she knows that one of her great aunts (Elizabeth Jack) was marrried to a William Robertson.

The couple resided at Little Grange in Peterhead, and Elizabeth died on December 2, 1944 and is buried in Peterhead Cemetery.

“I believe they had five children and I was wondering if any of their descendants maybe still lived in the Peterhead area,” said Isabelle.

She also wants to know if there is a property called ‘Mary Jane House’ in the Peterhead area.

“I wonder if there is any way of finding out who might have owned it in the 1930s or 40s,” she continued.

Anyone who may be able to help Isabelle should email her at isabelle.thompson@bigpond.com