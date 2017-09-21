Second call-out for lifeboat

Peterhead Lifeboat has been called out twice in the space of 24 hours this week in response to an emergency beacon signal.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail, along with its volunteer crew, were requested to launch by Coastguard on Tuesday, September 19, at 5.06pm to search for a vessel in distress as indicated by an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) signal.

The lifeboat carried out an search in an area east of the harbour but found no vessel in distress and was stood down at 7.15pm.

It was then requested to launch at 3.21pm on Wednesday, again to search for a vessel in distress after another EPIRB signal was received.

Again, a search was conducted by no vessel was found to be in distress and the lifeboat returned to its berth at 4.50pm.

An EPIRB is a device fitted to most commercial vessels which manually or automatically sends out a distress signal to a satellite after an incident, which is then received by the UK Coastguard.