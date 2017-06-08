Scottish SPCA hits the right note with Sandi Thom

The Scottish SPCA welcomed Scottish singer-song writer and animal lover Sandi Thom to their centre in Aberdeen recently.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was delighted to have Sandi at the centre alongside her brother, Chris, who is also a dedicated animal lover.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said it was a pleasure to welcome the musician to the facility.

He said: “We loved having Sandi at our centre, she really bonded with one of our boxers who isn’t available for rehoming yet.

“As an animal lover herself she seemed really at home with the horses, cats, dogs and other animals in our care.”

Sandi Thom explained why she was able to pay a visit to the Scottish SPCA centre in Aberdeen.

She revealed that she loves animals and urged locals looking for a new pet to head along to the centre: “I was back in the area playing at the Grampian Festival and came across the Scottish SPCA centre whilst out on a walk which just happens to be moments away from my mums house!

“I’ve worked closely with animals all my life and always try to raise awareness of how amazing rescue pets are so I was very keen to visit the centre.”

She added: “I strongly urge anyone who’s looking for a new pet to consider visiting their local Scottish SPCA centre and rehoming a pet in need of a second chance!”

Anyone interested in rehoming an animal or wanting to find out more should visit the Scottish SPCA animal rehoming page at www.scottishspca.org/rehome.