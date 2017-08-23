Scottish SPCA caring for 16 mice at centre in Aberdeen

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for 16 mice who found themselves in the care of the society’s centre in Aberdeen through no fault of their own.

Scotland's animal welfare charity is appealing for animal lovers to come along to the centre to meet the adorable mice.

Scottish SPCA Aberdeen centre manager Graeme Innes said, “Just over two months ago Belgium, Portugal, Poland and their six friends arrived into our care due to overcrowding.

“Whilst at our centre we discovered that one of the mice was pregnant and has since given birth to seven babies which brought our total up to 16! The babies are now four weeks old and have been separated from their mother so are looking for a home too.

“If you’re interested in meeting these adorable mice then pop along to the centre any day (closed Tuesday) between 10am and 4pm to meet them.”

Anyone who can offer a mouse a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.