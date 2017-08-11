Scottish Government takes steps to tackle obesity

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell visited Pilton Community Health Project ahead of the Scottish Government’s consultation on the diet and obesity strategy.

She joined a mum and dad’s cooking class which aims to get parents and children to cook together, increase their confidence and cooking skills, and promote healthy eating on a budget.

Since 2015/16 the Scottish Government has invested over a quarter of a million pounds in Community Food Networks. This support helps deliver dignified services to individuals and communities through activities designed around cooking, growing and food education.

Ms Campbell said:

“We have worked hard to tackle Scotland’s obesity problem. While we have seen improvements, there is not a quick fix and it’s important we take the time to get our approach right. That is why we will consult on our new Diet and Obesity Strategy this autumn.

“No matter where you are from, everyone has an interest in food, and I am delighted that the Scottish Government can continue funding community projects like this one to support people in making healthy, affordable choices.”

Co-Director of Pilton Community Health Project, Jen Richards said:

“We can’t do enough to support this community in their endeavours to eat better. We work alongside our community to identify the challenges that exist for people to eat well. Our research has shown that community members are frequently going above and beyond in an effort to feed themselves and their families well, in complex circumstances. We have the privilege of working alongside passionate and motivated members of our community; some of whom have gone on to have a wider impact on food and health beyond their own families.”