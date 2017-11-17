SBP adds to senior management team to strengthen services

A leading North-east accountancy firm has further enhanced its senior management team to meet continued growth.

SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, has appointed Andrew Good as senior manager to oversee operations at the firm’s base in Peterhead.

Mr Good brings a wealth of experience to the role, previously working at HM Revenue & Customs for 18 years, and in a senior position at an accountancy firm for ten years, where he specialised in business, employment and personal tax.

SBP also has offices in Fraserburgh and Banff, and 35 members of staff and six partners work throughout the firm’s four branches, working with a number of high profile North-east companies, ranging from sole traders to larger corporate businesses.

The firm recently appointed Graham Alexander as senior manager in Aberdeen, and Mr Good’s appointment will further strengthen the management team as the company continues to experience exceptional growth.

Mr Good will use his vast tax experience in his new role, working with the firm’s diverse client base in Peterhead on accountancy and tax issues.

Managing partner of SBP, John Hannah, said: “Andrew is a valuable addition to the SBP management team as he has an invaluable wealth of experience in the industry.

“His appointment is key as the Peterhead office continues to grow, and his knowledge and expertise will bring a lot of strength to the company, offering clients a first class service at all times.”

Mr Good said: “SBP has continued to experience continued growth over the years, and I am pleased to be joining the company as it continues to build on its client base, and look forward to playing a part in its success in the future.”