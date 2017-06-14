Safety information sessions to be held in Ellon

A two-day Community Safety event is to be held in Ellon next week.

Ellon Learning Community Partnership has organised the event which will engage with Ellon Academy pupils, with invitations extended to parents and carers to attend evening information sessions.

The event will focus around presentations on Online Safety & Media Awareness, Alcohol & Drugs and Healthy Relationships & Minds.

In addition to these presentations, the group will be setting up a Market Place, so that attendees at the event can access relevant information and advice.

The event will run from 10am to 9pm on Tuesday, June 20 and 8.30am to 3pm on Wednesday, June 21.

During the school days, the group will deliver presentations to academy pupils by year group and then they will have time to participate in market place activities and discussions with services and organisations.

All parents and carers of secondary-age young people are invited to attend this event also at either 4pm or 7pm on Tuesday, June 20.

Presentations will be pitched accordingly to an adult audience who want to be better informed about these issues and be involved with promoting healthy and safe behaviour for their children.

Presentations and Information will be provided by a range of services, including Community Learning & Development, Health, Police, NSPCC & Childline, Sports, leisure, uniformed organisation, The Spark (and other mental health organisations/services), Alcohol & Drugs Action, Aberdeenshire Drug and Alcohol Partnership, Social Work, Rape Crisis, Seasons for Growth and Online Safety organisations.