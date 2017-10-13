Safety group launches cycle campaign

Cyclists in and around Peterhead are being warned to “Be Seen and Be Safe” throughout the dark autumn and winter months.

The Buchan Community Safety Group and Peterhead Community Wardens launched their annual appeal on Monday, October 9.

The two groups are urging cyclists to equip their bikes with cycle lights and ask that bikers take extra precautions by wearing reflective safety bands to make sure they are visable as the nights draw in.

The appeal has been backed by Duncan’s Cycles in Peterhead.

The Erroll Street shop is offering cyclists the chance to get a ten per cent discount off all purchases of cycle lights and safety bands.

Simply cut out the voucher available in this Tuesday's Buchanie and present it in store and the offer is available until the end of December.

Vouchers will also be available at the Drumming Up Peterhead event on Saturday, October 28.

For those concerned with personal safety when walking around town in the dark, a range of alarms are available to buy from the reception of Buchan House priced at £3.50.