Royal visitor for TS Caledonia

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited Peterhead Sea Cadets headquarters at the Seagate earlier today to officially reopen the Sea Cadet Unit following an extensive refurbishment project.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly to the Church of Scotland, was piped on board by Cadet Josh Davidson and was given a tour of the refurbished TS Caledonia meeting cadets and members of the Adult Volunteer team who were undertaking shore-based training before meeting with the Unit Management team and supporters of the unit who have assisted in the refurbishment project.

Her Royal Highness also unveiled a plaque to commemorate the official re-opening of the unit and was presented with a posy of flowers by Leading Junior Cadet Alexander Watt.

Peterhead Sea Cadets have been based at their headquarters in the Seagate in Peterhead for more than 60 years and this refurbishment project will safeguard the building for future generations of Sea Cadets in Peterhead.

The refurbishment is a culmination of a five year fundraising project to upgrade the building. The project started with an ambitious fundraising campaign by the Unit Management Team to raise £150,000 to replace the roof structure and also upgrade facilities.

Work got underway in August 2015 with the first phase of the project, which involved removing asbestos dust and the asbestos roofing from the building, supported by Peterhead Port Authority which generously funded the removal of the asbestos.

The next phase was to replace the roof structure before upgrading the interior of the building, refurbishing the main deck, office and classroom facilities.

As one of the top Sea Cadet Units in Northern Area, TS Caledonia is an RYA recognised Training Centre, teaching cadets sailing, powerboating, rowing and paddlesports at Peterhead Marina.

Shore based, the cadets undertake advancement, proficiency and specialisations training. Peterhead Sea Cadets are extremely active supporting the local community who show the Sea Cadets tremendous support.

The Unit Management Team’s outstanding efforts in completing the refurbishment have been recognised by the Sea Cadets with the UMT being presented with the Ledger Trophy for the top Unit Management Team in Northern Area at the Northern Area Conference in November 2016.

The UMT chairperson, Eileen Buchan, said: “I am extremely proud of our Management Team and all they have achieved. Having Her Royal Highness Princess Anne visit is a momentous occasion in the Unit’s history.”

Commenting on the visit Sub Lt (SCC) Marleen Mowatt RNR, Officer In Charge of TS Caledonia said: “We are extremely honoured to have received a visit from HRH The Princess Royal to officially re-open our unit.

"It has been fantastic to see this ambitious project to re-roof the building come to fruition. The success of TS Caledonia is commitment and dedication of an amazing team of volunteers who work together to deliver the cadet experience to the youth of Peterhead.

"We are always keen to have new enthusiastic people join our team of volunteers and if anyone is interested and can spare some time to assist Peterhead Sea Cadets please get in touch via our facebook page or visit us at the unit.”