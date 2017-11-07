Rotary events raise over £5k for charity

The Rotary Club of Peterhead held two fundraisers recently to raise money for Rotary and local good causes.

The club, along with the Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor and Engine Club, hosted a classic tractor ploughing match on Saturday, October 21.

The event, held at Linshart Farm, Longside, was a great success with a total of 40 ploughers.

The results from the day are as follows:

Class A Double Furrow

Rig 1 1st: Rob Paterson, 3 2nd Gordon Hepburn (Jnr), 16 3rd Alister Davidson.

Class B Double Furrow

20 1st Davie Gibb, 19 2nd Harvey Sutherland, 18 3rd Allan Senic.

Single Furrow

39 1st Tom Robertson, 38 2nd Jack McAllay, 36 3rd Bob Shepherd.

Trailing

1st Doug Stewart, 2nd Eric Proctor, 3rd Gordon Hepburn (Snr).

Overall winner was Doug Stewart.

Raymond Turriff received the most sponsors.

The match was followed by the Harvest Home Concert that was held on Sunday, October 22 at the Palace Hotel.

Entertainment on the night was provided by accordionist Leonard Brown, Eddie Rose and 11-year-old vocalist Mayah Herlihy.

The two events raised over £5,500 which will be distributed to local good causes and Rotary International causes.

The Rotary Club of Peterhead wish to thank the Palace Hotel, Alistair and Shona Marr of Linshart Farm, Scotbeef Inverurie, Strachans Peterhead, Morrisons, Asda, Masson Glennie, Peterhead Port Authority, Peterhead FC, Holiday Inn Glasgow, Ravenhill Stores, Murdoch Allan Bakers, Finnie 4x4, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Ardmore Distillery, Northern Platforms and Staging, Brian Henderson Cars, George Donald Peterhead, Eck Cowie, Murphy Agriculture, Johnny Smith, Robert Emslie, Brian Gillanders, Colin Sivewright and Russell Gall.