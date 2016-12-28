Rosemary calls it a day after 46 years

A payroll worker at Murdoch Allan has retired after 46 years of hard work and dedication to the company.

Rosemary Milton’s final day at the company’s Hatton base was Friday, December 23, and she was surprised to receive a number of gifts and a cake from her colleagues.

She originally started working at the Hatton office when the bakery was run by Simmers and remained there when McVities and then Murdoch Allan took over.

She first took on general office work for around six years and moved on to payroll where she had remained since.Speaking to the Times, Rosemary said: “I didn’t think I would stay as long as I did!

“I am overwhelmed with the generosity of everyone and I will miss them but I will most certainly keep in touch.”

Rosemary is looking forward to the arrival of her new grandchild in January so she will be kept very busy in her retirement.

Murdoch Allan managing directors Paul and Katrina Allan said: “Rosemary’s loyalty, dedication and attention to detail has been exemplary and she has hardly taken a day off sick.

“On behalf of everyone at Murdoch Allan we would like to thank Rosemary for all her hard work over the years. She will be sorely missed.”