Review of car parking to be held across city

The opinions of people from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being sought as part of a review of car parking in Aberdeen by the City Council.

The Strategic Car Parking Review is being held to examine how the existing car parking in the public and private sectors fits in with the region’s aims for the economy, people’s social and working lives, and our environment.

The Review will also look at how well the current provision of on and off-street parking fits with the City Council’s strategic transport and land use plans.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We’d love to know what people like – and hate – about parking in the city whether you’re a resident or a visitor.

“The information gleaned from the survey will be used alongside other work for the Review which has already been carried out with community groups and stakeholders including the Disability Equity Partnership to find out their views on parking.”

The survey should not take more than ten minutes to complete and the closing date is four weeks from today. There will be feedback on the survey results at a later date.

Anyone wanting to take part in the review can find it at the website address https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/planning/strategic-car-parking-review-for-aberdeen.