Resurfacing works to close Ellon bypass

A section of the A90 Ellon Bypass is set to benefit from £320,000 resurfacing improvements taking place this weekend.

The resurfacing improvements will address defects in the road and create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing works will begin at 7.30pm Friday, August 4, and are programmed to take place over three days under 24 hour working over one weekend, with the improvements finishing by 6.30am on Monday, August 7.

A full road closure with a short signed diversion will be in place from Friday evening until Monday morning during the works to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the improvements.

All motorists traveling northbound will be diverted via the B9005, Bridge street, Golf Road and A948 where they can re-join the A90 and resume their journey. All motorists travelling southbound will be diverted via the A920 and B9005, where they can re-join the A90 and resume their journey.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and the local authority in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works have been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“The road closure is necessary to keep everyone safe during the improvements, however we’ve planned this scheme to take place over one full weekend to limit the overall impact to road users.

“Our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption and complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”