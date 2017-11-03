Remembering Bunty Duguid

A coffee morning was held at the Waterside Hotel on Tuesday, October 10 in memory of Bunty Duguid exactly 40 years after she died.

The event was organised by Bunty’s daughter Sheila Summers.

Everyone setting off from Peterhead Community Centre

Sheila’s brother Ian Duguid and his family were on hand to help.

Bunty was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 42 and soon underwent a radical mastectomy.

The operation was thought to be a success but the cancer returned four years later, this time affecting her bones.

During the illness Bunty became bedridden and was supported by Dr Lawrie and her eldest daughter Grace, who gave up her life as a nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to be her mum’s palliative nurse so that Bunty was able to live as normal a life as possible with all her family and friends around her until she died aged 47 in 1977.

Sheila with her brother Ian and daughter-in-law Rachel at the end of the walk

“It’s not always possible to be nursed at home as mum was,” Sheila said.

“This is why her family wish to donate all money raised in memory of Bunty to Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses, who provide this wonderful service for families.”

Bunty’s family thank all the wonderful, generous-hearted people who have donated raffles prizes, home bakes and a helping hand.

They also thank those who attended the coffee morning, raising over £600.

Special thanks go to Richard Liptrott, manager of the Waterside Hotel, for his kindness and generosity, and the wonderful hotel staff who worked tirelessly at the event.

The fundraising continued with two sponsored walks in Scotland and England on Saturday, October 21.

Bunty’s family and friends walked 20 miles from Peterhead Community Centre to Mintlaw Station and back at the exact same time that Grace and her husband John walked 20 miles around Rutland Water.

Together the walks commemorated 40 years since Bunty died.

The two sponsored walks raised a fantastic total of £2,400.

Bunty’s family said both events were an overwhelming success that brought everyone together to share their stories and reflect on the kind of person she was.

Donations can still be given online, visit www.justgiving.com and search for ‘Bunty Duguid’.

Two pages have been set up, one for each of the family’s chosen charities.