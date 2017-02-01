RDS firefighters wanted at Peterhead

Peterhead Community Fire Station is looking to recruit retained firefighters.

The station will be holding an open night on Tuesday, February 28, from 7pm to 9.30pm in a bid to attract new blood to the service.

If you want to have a challenging role doing something different and learn new skills along the way, then why not head along to the event.

Those interested must be over the age of 18 and must be physically fit and in good health. You must also have good unaided vision and colour perception and be able to respond to the local station on Windmill Road within five minutes to emergency call-outs.

A retained firefighter, or RDS firefighter, is a professional firefighter who may have full-time employment outside of the fire service but responds to emergency calls within their local area as and when required.

RDS firefighters are called upon to deliver the same wide-range of emergency services as wholetime firefighters, including fires, floods, road traffic accidents, chemical spillls and more.

“We’re looking for folk who are keen to provide an important emergency service to the local community,” said Peterhead watch manger Robbie Sturrock.

“In return you are paid an annual retainer fee plus additional payments for every incident attended and time spent on all activity including training nights, community engagement and courses.

“Both men and women are welcome to come along to the open night to find out more about it. If you have ever given a thought to joining the Fire Service then you should come along.

“Business owners are invited too so they can see the benefits they can enjoy by having a retained firefighter on their staff,” he added.

To find out more, go to www.myjobscotland.gov.uk or head along to the open night.